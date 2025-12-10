Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike 1% After Expected Rate Cut

Bitcoin is spiked briefly to $94,000 after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $93,683 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,399 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $140.63 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.09 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1485 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8758

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 100,951 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $196.69 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MemeCore, Monero and Sei.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe said traders are sticking to the standard FOMC playbook — avoid leverage, avoid trading the announcement, expect the first move to be a head-fake, and wait for the real trend to form in the following days.

He added that Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin, a dynamic he expects to continue, especially with volatility rising.

Daan Crypto Trades noted that pre-FOMC liquidity games are in full swing.

He expects both local highs and lows to be swept in the hours leading into the decision, calling this an environment where most traders get chopped up.

His advice: sit back, let volatility play out, and reassess once the market shows its direction.

KillaXBT pointed out that when Bitcoin posts a red quarterly close, the next quarter often wicks below the previous low before reversing higher.

If this pattern repeats, Q1 could briefly dip below $80,000, potentially toward $74,000, before resuming an upward move.

