Brian Armstrong Says US Entering 'Golden Age For Freedom' – Coinbase CEO Highlights Opportunity To 'Update' Financial System With Crypto

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) , said on Monday that the U.S. is currently experiencing a “golden age of freedom” that encourages innovation.

Armstrong Says US Is ‘Back On Offense’

In an X post, Armstrong shared his positive outlook on the cryptocurrency scene in the country, stating, “The U.S. finally feels like it’s back on offense. Innovation is happening and is encouraged.”

Armstrong shared a clip from a recent interview at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, where he discussed the “democratization of access” to cryptocurrency products, the growth of prediction markets and the regulatory clarity for stablecoins.

“It’s hard not to be an optimist right now. It’s kind of a golden age for freedom,” the Coinbase CEO said.

Armstrong added that the U.S. has a chance to “update” the financial system with cryptocurrency and reduce “a lot of friction” in the economy.

See Also: Michael Saylor’s Theory On US Bitcoin Adoption Forcing Adversaries To Buy BTC At Higher Prices Endorsed By Changpeng Zhao

Change Of Fortunes

Armstrong’s cryptocurrency company has found it easier under the President Donald Trump administration. The SEC earlier this year dismissed its lawsuit against Coinbase, ending a significant legal overhang for the company.

Interestingly, Coinbase’s COO admitted last month that the company's donation toward Trump’s ambitious ballroom project was made to maintain "good relations" with White House.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., lobbied hard to get cryptocurrency-friendly candidates to Congress. During the 2024 election cycle, it donated over $68 million to Fairshake, a cryptocurrency-focused super political action committee.

Armstrong Pushing For Bipartisan Support For Crypto

Armstrong’s optimism aligns with his previous statements about the future of cryptocurrency regulations. In October, he said that the momentum for market structure legislation is at an "all-time high" and that both Democrats and Republicans are on the same page

Price Action: Coinbase shares declined 0.77% in after-hours trading to $272.08. The stock closed 1.66% higher at $274.20 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings show Growth as the strongest category for COIN at 95.70/100. To see the stock ranks for Value, Quality and Momentum, click here.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Camilo Concha / Shutterstock.com