Bitcoin, Dogecoin Steady While XRP Slips And Ethereum Climbs On A Twisted Thursday

Bitcoin is holding firm above $92,000 as liquidations top $311.29 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $14.9 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $140.2 million in net inflows.

Bitcoin At A Pivotal Point

Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin sitting at a critical crossroads ahead of key U.S. unemployment data. The decisive level is $91,800:

Hold $91,800: Momentum could ignite a squeeze-driven run toward $100,000.

Break below: A controlled flush into $88,000–$89,000 is possible, though the higher-timeframe structure remains bullish.

GalaxyBTC underscored that BTC is resting on major support while RSI has reset to levels last seen before the bull market began, a confluence suggesting the broader uptrend is still alive.

PostyXBT noted that Ethereum's April capitulation was harsher than it appeared, but as long as its trendline holds, he expects a strong 2026.

Degen Hardy highlighted a potential double bottom forming on Solana, with a single strong daily continuation candle needed to confirm upside.

XRP is also nearing a breakout zone, with crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez stating that clearing $2.28 could unlock a move toward $2.75.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $92,894.26 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,185.97 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $142.98 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.14

The meme-coin sector witnessed a 1.4% jump over the past 24 hours. Chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that Dogecoin's TD Sequential is flashing a buy rating.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1493 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8783

