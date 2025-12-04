Bitcoin, Dogecoin Steady While XRP Slips And Ethereum Climbs On A Twisted Thursday

Bitcoin is holding firm above $92,000 as liquidations top $311.29 million over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $14.9 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $140.2 million in net inflows.
Bitcoin At A Pivotal Point
Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin sitting at a critical crossroads ahead of key U.S. unemployment data. The decisive level is $91,800:
- Hold $91,800: Momentum could ignite a squeeze-driven run toward $100,000.
- Break below: A controlled flush into $88,000–$89,000 is possible, though the higher-timeframe structure remains bullish.
GalaxyBTC underscored that BTC is resting on major support while RSI has reset to levels last seen before the bull market began, a confluence suggesting the broader uptrend is still alive.
PostyXBT noted that Ethereum's April capitulation was harsher than it appeared, but as long as its trendline holds, he expects a strong 2026.
Degen Hardy highlighted a potential double bottom forming on Solana, with a single strong daily continuation candle needed to confirm upside.
XRP is also nearing a breakout zone, with crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez stating that clearing $2.28 could unlock a move toward $2.75.
The meme-coin sector witnessed a 1.4% jump over the past 24 hours. Chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that Dogecoin's TD Sequential is flashing a buy rating.
