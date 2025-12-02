Cryptocurrency,,Focus,Bitcoin,On,Tablet,Screen,That,Showing,Green,Price
December 2, 2025 6:40 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Steady As Crypto Market Hovers Around $3 Trillion Valuation

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin is hovering around $87,000 on Tuesday morning, with liquidations topping $486.69 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $8.5 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $79.06 million in net outflows.

Red Monday, Green Week?

Crypto trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin has confirmed support at $85,000 with a higher low.

Because both the weekly and monthly highs were set in the first minute of trading, a signal that the top likely isn't in yet, Jelle says a "red Monday, green week" setup remains firmly on the table.

Michael van de Poppe added that Bitcoin's broader structure hasn't changed.

He'd prefer to see a sweep of the lows to confirm the correction is complete, but for now, BTC remains stuck in an $80,000–$90,000 chop zone offering little in terms of clear setups.

A sustained breakout above $90,000 remains the key trigger for renewed upside.

Solana is now flashing a weekly TD Sequential buy signal, according to analyst Ali Martinez, a tool that has reliably marked major trend reversals since March 2023.

Donalds Trades highlighted that Ethereum's failed breakout hasn't invalidated its structure.

Price continues to compress inside a falling wedge, a pattern that historically precedes bullish reversals.

Trader Niels explained that XRP's Power-of-3 structure is progressing as expected: accumulation is complete, manipulation still in play and expansion is likely once price clears $2.60.

He expects XRP to consolidate for a few more weeks as "smart money" finishes accumulating.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$87,190.47
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,824.49
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$127.96              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.03

The meme-coin sector continues to slide, now down 6.2% to $44.2 billion in market cap.

Yet according to GalaxyBTC, Dogecoin is in its longest accumulation phase ever, a setup he believes could ignite a full-scale "Dogecoin season" and potentially spark a broader altcoin rally.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1366
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057974
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$87361.301.22%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.13691.10%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$2824.520.74%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000080.13%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$128.131.11%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.040.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved