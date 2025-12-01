6 Tips How To Invest In Bitcoin During A Bear Market

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) slide below key support levels has sparked renewed focus on how traders should approach investing during a market downturn.

What Happened: In a post on X on Sunday, pseudonymous swing trader and DeFi enthusiast Picolas Cage noted that the crypto market has matured dramatically over the past two years.

With rising institutional adoption and a significantly larger market cap, Bitcoin no longer offers the explosive, life-changing upside it once did for small retail investors.

This increased stability, while positive, has pushed many retail traders down the risk curve toward altcoins and especially meme coins, a shift amplified by Gen Z's dopamine-driven digital culture. The result has been widespread short-term gambling and painful losses.

Cage added that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) provided strong returns for early bear-market buyers, but many investors entered far too late and developed unrealistic expectations for future gains.

Why It Matters: According to Cage, the era of "get rich quick" crypto trades are essentially over, but "get rich slowly" is still very much alive.

He shared a set of practical strategies for long-term success, especially in a bear market:

Ladder Into Bitcoin: Avoid trying to nail the exact bottom. Keep cash ready and scale in as price declines.

Avoid trying to nail the exact bottom. Keep cash ready and scale in as price declines. Use Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Small, consistent buys compound meaningfully over years. Bitcoin is likely to remain relevant for the next decade.

Small, consistent buys compound meaningfully over years. Bitcoin is likely to remain relevant for the next decade. Farm Airdrops: Low-effort opportunities can add meaningful upside during slow market conditions.

Low-effort opportunities can add meaningful upside during slow market conditions. Prioritize Learning: Build skills, refine your account strategy, and focus on high-quality opportunities, not scams or hype-driven projects.

Build skills, refine your account strategy, and focus on high-quality opportunities, not scams or hype-driven projects. Keep Your Job: Stability matters. Only invest money you can afford to lose, especially in volatile markets.

Stability matters. Only invest money you can afford to lose, especially in volatile markets. Develop A Long-Term Thesis: Think on a 5–10-year horizon rather than chasing short-term price swings.

