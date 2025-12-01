6 Tips How To Invest In Bitcoin During A Bear Market

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) slide below key support levels has sparked renewed focus on how traders should approach investing during a market downturn.
What Happened: In a post on X on Sunday, pseudonymous swing trader and DeFi enthusiast Picolas Cage noted that the crypto market has matured dramatically over the past two years.
With rising institutional adoption and a significantly larger market cap, Bitcoin no longer offers the explosive, life-changing upside it once did for small retail investors.
This increased stability, while positive, has pushed many retail traders down the risk curve toward altcoins and especially meme coins, a shift amplified by Gen Z's dopamine-driven digital culture. The result has been widespread short-term gambling and painful losses.
Cage added that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) provided strong returns for early bear-market buyers, but many investors entered far too late and developed unrealistic expectations for future gains.
Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop 5% On Rising Japanese Bond Yields
Why It Matters: According to Cage, the era of "get rich quick" crypto trades are essentially over, but "get rich slowly" is still very much alive.
He shared a set of practical strategies for long-term success, especially in a bear market:
- Ladder Into Bitcoin: Avoid trying to nail the exact bottom. Keep cash ready and scale in as price declines.
- Use Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Small, consistent buys compound meaningfully over years. Bitcoin is likely to remain relevant for the next decade.
- Farm Airdrops: Low-effort opportunities can add meaningful upside during slow market conditions.
- Prioritize Learning: Build skills, refine your account strategy, and focus on high-quality opportunities, not scams or hype-driven projects.
- Keep Your Job: Stability matters. Only invest money you can afford to lose, especially in volatile markets.
- Develop A Long-Term Thesis: Think on a 5–10-year horizon rather than chasing short-term price swings.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.