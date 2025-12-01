'Crypto Lacks Narrative': Stocks Have Outshined Digital Assets Since 2021, Trader Argues

Prominent pseudonymous trader Pentoshi argues that traditional equities have quietly, and consistently, outperformed crypto for nearly half a decade, a trend he says speaks to a deeper issue: crypto's ongoing struggle to establish a compelling narrative.

What Happened: In a post on X on Thursday, Pentoshi noted that while U.S. equities grind higher year after year, crypto, especially altcoins, has largely been trapped in the same range since 2021.

This stagnation, he says, underscores just how hard value discovery has become in the digital asset market.

Another trader, Guy, added that stocks benefit from clearer valuation frameworks, while crypto investors are only now beginning to understand how to properly price risk and fundamentals.

Pentoshi went further, arguing that crypto's biggest competitive threat isn't regulation, it's the explosive growth of sectors like AI, medicine, and robotics.

These industries deliver tangible outputs and strong, cohesive narratives that attract capital far more easily than crypto's fragmented storylines today.

In his words, the sector currently "lacks narrative."

Also Read: Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin, Solana In Speculative Demand — Is A Big Move Coming?

Why It Matters: Pentoshi says the next decade will bring massive innovation across multiple sectors and limiting oneself to crypto means missing out.

He advocates for staying objective, diversifying, and recognizing that both stocks and crypto can play complementary roles in a portfolio.

He also pointed out that comparing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to the entire S&P 500 is misleading: while BTC is up 20x from the COVID lows and the S&P 500 only 3x, many individual equities within the index have delivered 20x-plus returns of their own.

Echoing this view, trader Ted Pillows noted that although Bitcoin and Ethereum have recently bounced, both remain far below their all-time highs, while the S&P 500 and gold are pushing toward new records.

If BTC and ETH fail to close that performance gap soon, he warned, crypto's broader investment appeal could suffer.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock