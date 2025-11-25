cryptocurrency. bitcoin coin down trend. investing in virtual assets
November 25, 2025 9:19 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate, While XRP Dips: Popular Analyst Spots 'Bearish' Flag On BTC Chart, Says Drop To $79,000 Possible

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies traded sideways, while stocks climbed higher on Tuesday as optimism grew over a potential interest rate cut in December.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-0.68%$87,450.14
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		+0.19%$2,949.09
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         -2.75%$2.19
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         +0.22%$138.85
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         +0.23%$0.1522

Crypto Market Settles After Uptick

Bitcoin traded sideways between $86,000 and $88,450, stabilizing after its recent uptick. Trading volume dropped 11% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum also consolidated around recent gains, as bulls failed to drive prices above the key $3,000 threshold.

Bitcoin's dominance dipped below 58%, while Ethereum's market share fell to 11.8%.

Shares of Bitcoin holding company Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) shed 3.83% during the regular trading session.

Benzinga Edge delivers real-time stock alerts, trade ideas, and professional investing tools to help you navigate the market. Find out more about MSTR here.

Cryptocurrency liquidations exceeded $300 million in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with nearly amounts in longs and shorts wiped out.

Bitcoin's open interest fell by 0.51% in the last 24 hours, roughly matching the dip in spot price.

The “Extreme Fear” sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
Monad (MON )   +47.18%$0.04762
Story (IP)    
               		+19.77%$2.94
Waves (WAVES )          +14.86%$0.8675

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.01 trillion, following a drop of 0.41% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Extend Winning Streak

Stocks added to their gains on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 664.18 points, or 1.43%, to close at 47,112.45. The S&P 500 gained 0.91% to finish at 6,765.88, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.67% at 23,025.59

Expectations for a December rate cut have heightened following dovish remarks from key central bank officials, with traders pricing in a 84% possibility, according to the CME FedWatch tool. A week ago, the odds were only 50%.

Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi have also leaned strongly in favor of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next month.

Altcoin Season Not Anytime Soon

Analysts at cryptocurrency company B2BINPAY saw a "very small chance" that the altcoin season would begin before the year-end.

"The problem is that liquidity is dormant. We don't see any rotation. Bitcoin dominance has been holding in the 58-61% range since early October,  meaning capital is sitting in ‘storage mode,'" the analysts said in a note shared with Benzinga.

They set early 2026 as the "base case" for the altseason to begin.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de identified $85,500 as a key support for Bitcoin, a move below which could result in a retest of $80,800-$82,000.

"Holding here = target zone of $90,000-$92,000 in the coming days," Van De Poppe predicted.

Ali Martinez, another popular cryptocurrency researcher, spotted a potential bearish flag pattern on Bitcoin’s 1-hour chart, with a projected drop of $79,000.

For the curious, a bearish flag is a chart pattern that signals the continuation of a strong downtrend.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

Photo: jira pliankharom / Shutterstock

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC)
$38.750.21%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$87950.600.72%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1526-0.24%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$2969.510.38%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$139.690.57%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.20-0.10%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$172.620.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved