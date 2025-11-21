Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trim Losses Ahead As 'Extreme Fear' Continues

Bitcoin clawed back some of its steep weekly losses, reclaiming the $84,000 level despite elevated liquidations and a market still gripped by extreme fear.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $84,657.01 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,774.35 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $129.12 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.96 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1408 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7864

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 361,653 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.85 billion.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Dash, Decred and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Rekt Capital notes that Bitcoin is hovering just below its key Four-Year Cycle level near $93,000, an unusually deep retrace for this phase of the cycle.

Even so, history suggests Bitcoin often closes the year above this threshold, leaving room for 2025 to still print a green annual candle before the cycle's typical cooldown in 2026.

Altcoin Sherpa says that if this is the local bottom, the ideal entry lies slightly lower. Still, he doubts the bottom is in, pointing to a broader trend that favours continued downside before any meaningful reversal.

Trader Dom highlights that this pullback looks unlike any other in the current cycle. A historically reliable metric that has marked every major low since 2023 fired earlier in the week—but this time, price didn't respond. Even so, he sees conditions steadily improving for a relief bounce and expects the weekend to offer clearer direction.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock