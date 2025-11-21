Coinbase Snaps Up Solana's Vector — Yet COIN Flashes A Major Sell Signal

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has reached an agreement to acquire Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) Vector, a trading platform that helps users access fast, on-chain markets.

Coinbase Expands Solana Trading Capabilities

The company said on Friday that Vector's tools will be integrated into Coinbase's consumer trading experience to expand access to Solana-based assets.

Vector's team brings deep Solana infrastructure knowledge, including systems that detect new tokens the moment they appear on-chain.

Coinbase said the technology will improve speed, liquidity and support for assets across Solana's ecosystem.

Solana's on-chain markets now process over $1 trillion in DEX volume for 2025, according to Messari, making it one of the fastest-growing liquidity hubs in crypto.

The move aligns with Coinbase's plan to build "the everything exchange," offering faster and more global on-chain trading.

Vector's standalone apps will be shut down during the transition, while the Tensor Foundation will remain independent.

The deal is expected to close by year-end, pending standard approvals.

COIN Hits Technical Trouble As Trend Support Breaks

Coinbase Global Inc. Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

COIN spent most of the year trading inside a large triangle, but the breakdown below its lower support line now signals the start of a deeper correction.

The stock dropped 18% to $238 after breaking its multi-month triangle, showing a clear shift back to seller control.

Key Levels Show Growing Pressure

COIN is now trading far below its major moving averages.

The 20-day EMA is near $295.



The 50-day EMA is around $310.



The 200-day EMA sits near $320.

All of these levels are above price and starting to turn lower.

The first important level is the $235–$240 zone.

This area has acted as support before, and COIN is testing it again now.

If the stock holds this range and steadies for a few sessions, a basic rebound toward $260–$270 is possible.

But if COIN closes below $235, the chart opens a wider gap to the downside.

The next light support sits in the low $200s, and a much stronger demand zone waits between $150–$170, where several earlier rallies began.

