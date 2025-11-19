Coinbase Hires Former Goldman Sachs Partner To Manage Key Pillars Of 'Everything Exchange' Strategy

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has hired former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Partner Liz Martin as it looks to expand beyond cryptocurrency trading.



Martin is joining Coinbase as vice president of product, overseeing its markets and derivatives divisions, the exchange said in a statement to Benzinga on Thursday.

“She will lead Coinbase’s exchanges, drive the next phase of growth for the company’s derivatives business, and manage its global markets team – all key pillars of Coinbase’s ‘Everything Exchange’ strategy,” the exchange said.

Martin left Goldman Sachs in March after 25 years at the company, where she led several initiatives across the company’s markets business, including “product launches in credit cards, savings, and buy-now-pay-later offerings."

Coinbase said Martin’s role would also include developing tokenized asset markets and bridging traditional finance and on-chain markets.

“I’m honored to join such a talented team that is setting the standard for how digital markets can operate: regulated, transparent, and accessible around the clock,” Martin said on Nov. 12 on LinkedIn. “I’m inspired by the opportunity to help scale this business globally, deepen institutional participation, and continue building trust and innovation at the heart of the financial system.”

Coinbase has been talking up its “everything exchange” vision since at least July.

“We’re building an exchange for everything,” Coinbase Head of Consumer & Business Product Max Branzburg told CNBC in July. “Everything you want to trade, in a one-stop shop, on-chain. … We’re bringing all assets on-chain — stocks, prediction markets, and more. We’re building the foundations for a faster, more accessible, more global economy.”

Coinbase has taken several steps towards this goal beyond hiring Martin. In August, the company acquired leading cryptocurrency options exchange Deribit. In September, it acqui-hired the founders of cryptocurrency yield-bearing platform Sensible. Last month, it fully launched its Coinbase One card, offering users up to 4% Bitcoin back. It also acquired community-based cryptocurrency fundraising platform Echo that same month.

“In five to 10 years, our goal is to be the number one financial services app in the world … because we believe that crypto is eating financial services, and we are the number one crypto company,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said during the company’s Q1 earnings call in May.

