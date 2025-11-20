XRP Is Valued At $130 Billion, But Makes Only $5,000 A Day In Revenue: What Gives?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is clinging to the key $2 level, but the spotlight has quickly shifted to a far more uncomfortable question: is XRP massively overvalued?

What Happened: Content creator DBCrypto ignited debate after highlighting a glaring disconnect between XRP's towering $127+ billion valuation and the network's shockingly low economic activity.

Despite securing billions in value, the XRP Ledger burned only about 700 XRP in fees per day this week, less than $1,600.

This isn't a one-off anomaly.

Over the past three months, XRP has never generated more than $5,000 in daily fees and routinely produces below $2,000.

Data from platforms like DefiLlama reinforces the point: all XRP Ledger apps combined earned just $149–$303 in revenue over a 24-hour period.

The mismatch has critics, DBCrypto among them, questioning XRP's fundamentals and even raising concerns about whether the valuation is artificially inflated.

Why It Matters: XRP's low revenue isn't due to lack of usage but the blockchain's design: fees are intentionally tiny (often a fraction of a cent) and are burned rather than paid to validators, Protos reported.

Unlike Bitcoin, where miners earn robust block rewards and fees, XRP's architecture inherently produces minimal protocol revenue.

While this keeps transactions cheap, it also fuels long-standing debates about whether a network generating so little value can justify such a massive market cap.

And the timing is delicate.

The Bitwise XRP ETF began trading on the NYSE today, giving investors direct spot exposure.

But just ahead of the launch, analyst Ali Martinez reported that 190 million XRP were offloaded by whales in the past 48 hours, adding another layer of uncertainty around the asset's near-term trajectory.

