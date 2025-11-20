Bitcoin Back To $91,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Try To Hold Key Levels

Bitcoin climbed back to the $91,000 level on Thursday morning, with $605.9 million in liquidations impacting 170,298 traders over the past 24 hours.

Spot ETF flows were mixed on Wednesday, with $75.5 million net inflows into BTC ETFs, while Ethereum products saw $37.4 million in net outflows.

Bitcoin Bounce On NVDA Earnings

Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin dominance remains firm, and continued strength in the coming weeks would support the view that the market is not entering a bear phase.

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin's bounce was helped by NVIDIA's strong earnings, which lifted broader risk markets.

However, he cautioned that bulls must now drive price high enough to break the local downtrend.

Without a confirmed trend reversal, the move risks becoming another lower high in a broader pattern of weakness.

Crypto trader Poseidon added that the longer Ethereum consolidates, the stronger its eventual breakout is likely to be.

With the Bitwise XRP ETF set to begin trading on the NYSE tomorrow, analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that 190 million XRP were sold by whales in the past 24 hours.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,657.44 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,009.59 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $142.02 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.11

The meme coin sector slipped 2.2% in a single day, fighting to maintain its $50 billion valuation.

Trader Tardigrade highlighted that Dogecoin's daily MACD is tightening—mirroring the setup from February to April last year, just before DOGE broke out of its triangle pattern and surged from $0.145 to $0.30.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1575 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8644

