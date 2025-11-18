XRP Traders Undeterred: A 'Full Send' Could Come, Under One Condition

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 8% over the past seven days, but conviction among prominent traders remains intact.

What Happened: In a series of posts, trader DonAlt said he is slowly rebuilding his XRP position, citing the asset's strong relative performance.

While he remains hesitant to rotate back into other altcoins, he prefers maintaining XRP exposure as the market resets.

DonAlt doesn't believe the market has topped and sees similarities to XRP's explosive move from his earlier call near $0.60. Though he admits Bitcoin's price action "looks terrible," he expects XRP to outperform once BTC stops suppressing altcoins.

According to him, XRP is primed for a major “full send” move. A clean break above the marked red resistance would reclaim the entire Oct. 10 dump — a powerful bullish signal that could send XRP sharply higher.

Why It Matters: Glassnode data shows XRP's supply in profit has fallen to just 58.5%, the lowest since November 2024 when XRP traded near $0.53.

That means 41.5% of the supply (~26.5 billion XRP) is still underwater, indicating a top-heavy and structurally weak market where late buyers are holding losses.

This creates two implications:

Selling pressure from trapped holders remains elevated

But historically, such deep resets have preceded strong mean-reversion rallies in XRP

Meanwhile, Ripple CTO David Schwartz noted that the XRP Ledger, launched in 2012, is entering a new phase of evolution.

With XRP's expanding role in DeFi via Flare, MoreMarkets, Axelar, and Doppler, plus ongoing work on programmability and smart-contract features, the timing is right to explore new native DeFi capabilities on XRP.

