November 20, 2025 11:34 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 23,864% In 24 Hours

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has posted a massive surge in burn activity alongside fresh ecosystem updates, hinting at rising network engagement despite broader market weakness.

Trader Notes: Full-time trader Timmi Arno noted SHIB has broken down from its recent sideways range and tapped a major high-volume support zone.

He sees a short-term long setup forming with potential ~15% upside, where he plans to take profits, though a stronger continuation remains possible if momentum expands.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows burn rate spiked 23,864.4% over the past 24 hours as 16.7 million SHIB were removed from the ecosystem. A single transaction around an hour ago involved the burning of 14.4 million SHIB.

Shibarium data shows daily transactions moved higher from 1,850 to 2,720 in a single day, while new contracts jumped from 4 to 16.

The sharp rise in burns and contract deployment points to growing throughput and renewed builder activity on the Shibarium network.

Community News: Shiba Inu unveiled its custom Bitget Wallet SHIB Card, enabling users to spend crypto seamlessly. To celebrate the launch, SHIB rewards and incentives are rolling out:

  • Zero fees on spending and card activation from Nov. 19–26
  • Additional rewards for early adopters

This puts Shiba Inu in line with other major crypto ecosystems offering branded cards, including XRP (Gemini), Cardano (Wirex) and Solana (Gemini).

Image: Shutterstock

