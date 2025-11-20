Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 23,864% In 24 Hours

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has posted a massive surge in burn activity alongside fresh ecosystem updates, hinting at rising network engagement despite broader market weakness.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8733 $5.14 billion -10.5% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1580 $23.9 billion -9.5% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 4899 $2.06 billion -16.6%

Trader Notes: Full-time trader Timmi Arno noted SHIB has broken down from its recent sideways range and tapped a major high-volume support zone.

He sees a short-term long setup forming with potential ~15% upside, where he plans to take profits, though a stronger continuation remains possible if momentum expands.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows burn rate spiked 23,864.4% over the past 24 hours as 16.7 million SHIB were removed from the ecosystem. A single transaction around an hour ago involved the burning of 14.4 million SHIB.

Shibarium data shows daily transactions moved higher from 1,850 to 2,720 in a single day, while new contracts jumped from 4 to 16.

The sharp rise in burns and contract deployment points to growing throughput and renewed builder activity on the Shibarium network.

Community News: Shiba Inu unveiled its custom Bitget Wallet SHIB Card, enabling users to spend crypto seamlessly. To celebrate the launch, SHIB rewards and incentives are rolling out:

Zero fees on spending and card activation from Nov. 19–26

Additional rewards for early adopters

This puts Shiba Inu in line with other major crypto ecosystems offering branded cards, including XRP (Gemini), Cardano (Wirex) and Solana (Gemini).

