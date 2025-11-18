Dogecoin ETF To Launch In A Week As Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes To 1,090%

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have each dropped about 12% over the past week — but behind the red candles, several fundamental catalysts point to a potential upside reversal.

What Happened: Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas said Grayscale is on track to launch the first-ever Dogecoin ETF around Nov. 24, based on the SEC's 20-day review window.

He cautioned final approval requires an exchange notice, but current regulatory guidance makes the timeline highly favourable.

Separately, Dogecoin Treasury company Bit Origin announced a plan to accumulate $500 million worth of DOGE, saying it aims to blend crypto culture with real-world utility and prepare for mainstream adoption.

Shibburn reported 17.3 million SHIB burned in the last 24 hours, a 1,090% spike, signalling accelerating supply destruction.

Why It Matters: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warned that Dogecoin's pullback to $0.15 is structurally weak, unless it quickly reclaims support.

For Shiba Inu, momentum may be shifting. Binance influencer Jack highlighted a trifecta of bullish signals:

Burns are accelerating

Exchange reserves are declining

Buyers are stepping in at every dip.

This combination often precedes a supply squeeze, especially with SHIB still holding its key demand zone and its RSI flashing early strength.

Adding to the momentum, Japan placed SHIB on its regulatory "Green List," elevating it alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. The designation signals formal recognition, and legitimacy, from a G7 nation, boosting SHIB's global credibility.

Image: Shutterstock