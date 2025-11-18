Bitcoin Rebounds To $93,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rise 3%

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbed back to $93,000 on Tuesday as El Salvador announced its largest single-day BTC purchase.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $93,284.26 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,157.73 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $141.07 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.23 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1610 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8957

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 155,222 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $694.44 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include AB, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and Aerodrome Finance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Rekt Capital says Bitcoin is retesting a key historical demand zone that supported price action from November 2024 to February 2025 and later acted as a re-accumulation area in late April and early May.

Holding this level remains essential for a rebound.

Daan Crypto Trades noted that Bitcoin has swept the crucial $107,000 support and liquidity zone, making the ~$90,000 region the primary downside liquidity target.

This area lines up with several confluences, reinforcing its importance.

With that liquidity now taken, bulls need to push price higher quickly — BTC shouldn't stay at these levels for long if meaningful relief is coming.

Ted Pillows added that Bitfinex whales are aggressively rebuilding long positions, mirroring behavior seen during the Q3 2024 and Q1 2025 downtrends.

While this accumulation phase may continue for weeks, once positioning peaks, Bitcoin typically finds strong buying support on the next move down.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock