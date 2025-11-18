Schiff Spells Doom For US Crypto Investors
November 18, 2025 3:10 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Rebounds To $93,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rise 3%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbed back to $93,000 on Tuesday as El Salvador announced its largest single-day BTC purchase.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$93,284.26
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,157.73
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$141.07
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.23
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1610
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058957

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 155,222 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $694.44 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include AB, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and Aerodrome Finance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Rekt Capital says Bitcoin is retesting a key historical demand zone that supported price action from November 2024 to February 2025 and later acted as a re-accumulation area in late April and early May.

Holding this level remains essential for a rebound.

Daan Crypto Trades noted that Bitcoin has swept the crucial $107,000 support and liquidity zone, making the ~$90,000 region the primary downside liquidity target.

This area lines up with several confluences, reinforcing its importance.

With that liquidity now taken, bulls need to push price higher quickly — BTC shouldn't stay at these levels for long if meaningful relief is coming.

Ted Pillows added that Bitfinex whales are aggressively rebuilding long positions, mirroring behavior seen during the Q3 2024 and Q1 2025 downtrends.

While this accumulation phase may continue for weeks, once positioning peaks, Bitcoin typically finds strong buying support on the next move down.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$93058.341.04%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.16206.61%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3144.783.88%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000094.43%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$141.458.11%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.233.42%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved