Bitcoin Plunges To 6-Month Low: Why Strategy (MSTR) Investors Are Feeling the Pain

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning, recovering following Monday’s crypto selloff and the worst weekly tech slump since April. The stock, down over 30% in the past month, is being severely impacted by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) crashing below $90,000 to hit a six-month low.

What To Know: Strategy is now valued almost entirely on the strength of its Bitcoin holdings rather than net income. With the company recently deploying another $835.6 million to acquire 8,178 BTC, its shareholder value is mathematically tethered to the digital asset’s performance.

As a result, when Bitcoin hits a six-month low, MSTR's balance sheet faces immediate perceived devaluation, forcing the stock through major support levels near $200.

Despite Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) losing $3,000 and broader crypto routs, Michael Saylor remains defiant, stating the company is “always buying” and remains overcollateralized even if Bitcoin were to crash 80%.

While Fundstrat’s Tom Lee argues MSTR could eventually become a market leader if Bitcoin recovers, the immediate selloff of the underlying asset has accelerated volatility.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores the stock’s technical weakness, assigning MSTR a low Momentum score of 5.82 while flagging negative price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons.

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were up 3.62% at $202.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $189.53, according to Benzinga Pro data.

