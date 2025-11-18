VanEck is rolling out a new way for investors to tap into one of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems. The firm introduced the VanEck Solana ETF (NASDAQ:VSOL) on Monday, offering investors exposure to SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, plus the staking rewards generated by helping secure the network.

In a classic "limited-time offer" fashion, VanEck is waiving VSOL’s sponsor fee at launch for the first $1 billion in assets or until February 17, 2026, whichever arrives first. The ETF’s third-party staking service provider is also waiving its fee during this period. Should VSOL cross the $1 billion threshold before the deadline, a 0.30% sponsor fee applies to assets above that level. After February 17, 2026, the 0.30% fee applies across the board.

Setting The Stage

The launch heavily leans on Solana’s reputation as one of crypto’s highest-performance blockchains. Known for ultra-fast block times and low transaction costs, the network handles tens of millions of transactions daily across decentralized finance, gaming, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets. Its architecture combines Proof of History with Proof of Stake, where validators can stake SOL to secure the network and earn rewards.

VSOL extends VanEck's steady push into digital-asset investing. The firm was first to file for exchange-traded spot Solana and Ethereum products, and one of the earliest traditional ETF issuers to approach bitcoin futures back in 2017. Its product launches from last year included the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (BATS:HODL) and VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV) .

VSOL joins the new wave of Solana-centric ETFs launched recently. For instance, last month, Grayscale launched the Grayscale Solana Trust (NYSE:GSOL) . Earlier this month, Amplify ETFs launched the Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (BATS:SOLM) , a first-of-its-kind product that combines the growth momentum of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) with steady income.

Globally, VanEck collectively manages more than $5.2 billion in digital-asset solutions in the US and Europe. That number is growing nearly as fast as Solana’s transaction counter.

