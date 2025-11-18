Bitcoin Briefly Crashes Below $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Causes $1B In Liquidations

Bitcoin briefly dipped below $90,000 before recovering above $91,000 on Tuesday morning, causing over $1 billion in liquidations.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $254.5 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs saw $182.8 million in net outflows.

Is It Over For Bitcoin?

Ted Pillows noted that BTC has now filled the CME gap and broken decisively below $90,000.

The critical zone is $88,000–$90,000, where a full liquidity sweep could carve out a local bottom, though a deeper capitulation wick remains on the table before any meaningful reversal.

Crypto Seth added that whale buying into the $89,000 flush shouldn't be viewed as "game over." Instead, it typically marks the stage where weak hands capitulate, and stronger players quietly reload ahead of the next leg.

Solana is starting to outperform Bitcoin again, with Daan Crypto Trades pointing to a clear reversal on the SOL/BTC chart, a sign of strengthening relative momentum.

Ethereum looks structurally weak, according to IncomeSharks, with clean breakouts failing on the way up and breakdowns accelerating on the way down, a textbook bearish pattern.

XRP, however, appears poised for a powerful move once Bitcoin stabilizes. DonAlt highlighted that a breakout above the major red resistance would fully reclaim the Oct. 10 retrace, opening the door for an aggressive upside rally.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,398.00 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,058.85 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $137.64 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.19

The meme-coin sector slipped another 1.5% to a $50.5 billion market cap, reflecting broader market caution.

Despite the pullback, Shiba Inu's burn rate spiked 1,155% in a single day, while Dogecoin continues to show a valid bullish divergence on the daily chart according to Trader Tardigrade.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1570 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8775

