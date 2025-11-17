XRP Crashes 15% In A Week But Spot ETF Launches Mean $2.70 Could Come Soon

XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP) may be poised for a reversal after a 14% weekly drop, with November shaping up to deliver a wave of new spot XRP ETFs that could pull in fresh institutional capital.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.17 $130.7 billion -15.1% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $92,976.94 $1.85 trillion -12% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,069.94 $370.5 billion -13.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez says XRP holding above $2.15 would keep a bullish setup intact, opening the door to a rally toward $2.40–$2.70.

Statistics: Coin Bureau reports XRP whales dumped 200 million XRP in the first 48 hours after ETF debut, contributing to the price slide even as inflows remained strong.

Data from SoSoSo shows the new XRP spot ETF attracted $243.05 million in net inflows as of Nov. 14.

Community News: Major issuers including Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and 21Shares now have XRP ETFs listed in Depository Trust and Clearing Company's pipeline.

The website describes the products as "pre-launch" and "not yet" active.

Bitget's chief analyst Ryan Lee told DL News he expects XRP could spike to $2.75, fuelled by cross-border liquidity, ETF momentum, and growing stablecoin-related demand.

