Cryptocurrency, focus Bitcoin on tablet screen that showing green price or stock market performance graph, light reflect with vintage filter. Decentralized, exchange digital money through blockchain.
November 4, 2025 9:06 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Drowns Below $100,000; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Fall: Analytics Firm Says Many Still 'Buying Dips With Confidence'

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies sank deeper into misery on Tuesday, while stocks also closed down.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-7.06%$99,477.87
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		-12.48%$3,183.64
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         -8.72%$2.13
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         -9.94%$150.48
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         -6.65%$0.1579

Crypto Liquidations Top $2 Billion

Bitcoin crashed below $100,000 for the first time since early May, a sharp U-turn from its all-time highs only a month ago. The apex cryptocurrency’s trading volume surged 47% in the last 24 hours to a whopping $111 billion.

Bitcoin’s drop caused tremors across the market, with Ethereum plummeting over 12% and nearly sinking below $3,000. XRP and Dogecoin fell 8.72% and 6.65%, respectively.

A liquidation tsunami swept across the market, wiping off more than $2 billion in the last 24 hours. Long liquidations accounted for $1.70 billion.

Bitcoin's open interest plummeted 6% in the last 24 hours, while funds locked in Ethereum derivatives dropped by over 18%.

Interestingly, over 72% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were betting on the asset’s bullish recovery.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
Momentum (MMT )    +319.89%$2.06
DeAgentAI (AIA)    
               		+127.06%$2.69
Giggle Fund (GIGGLE )          +67.12%$100.88

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.31 trillion, collapsing by 6.52% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Pressured By Palantir’s Decline

Stocks declined on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 251.44 points, or 0.53%, to end at 47,085.24. The S&P 500 fell 1.17% to close at 6,771.55, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed down 2.04% at 23,348.64.

The downsides came as Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) shares tumbled nearly 8% despite the company's strong quarterly results.

Meanwhile, spot gold traded up 0.26% to $3,942.97, while the U.S. dollar index rose to a three-month high.

Analyst Expects BTC To Trade In This Range In Near Term

Lacie Zhang, Research Analyst at Bitget Wallet, said in a note to Benzinga that Bitcoin could trade within a $94,000–$118,000 range in the near term

"The lower bound represents a healthy retracement zone consistent with subdued ETF inflows, while the upper range reflects a measured recovery below the October high near $125,000," Zhang added.

The analyst projected Ethereum to fluctuate between $3,000 and $4,400.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment noticed a sharp increase in bearish social media commentary on Bitcoin and Ethereum, which has historically preceded market bottoms and relief rallies.

"Bitcoin’s drop to $98,900 and Ethereum’s to $3,090  may have your timeline showing fellow traders left in shambles. But social data indicates there are still many buying dips with confidence," Santiment said.

Photo Courtesy: vinnstock on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$44.43-5.87%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$101544.620.08%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.16220.01%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3284.80-0.03%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$154.89-0.06%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.210.18%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$185.00-10.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved