MARA Holdings Q3 Earnings: What Analysts Are Expecting And Key Technical Signals To Watch

MARA Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is set to report its third-quarter financials on Tuesday. Here’s what investors need to know before the announcement.

Will MARA Beat Or Miss Expectations?

Analysts estimate the digital asset technology company to announce earnings per share of $0.11, up from a loss of 32 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

The Nasdaq-listed firm is expected to report quarterly revenue of $250.70 million, nearly double what it reported last year.

MARA reported revenue of $238.5 million during the last quarter, beating analyst estimates of $218.45 million. It also reported an earnings per share of $1.84, beating street estimates of a loss of 36 cents per share.

What Are Technicals Indicating?

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, flashed a “Sell” signal for MARA, according to TradingView.

On the other hand, the Commodity Channel Index, which measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price, signaled a “Buy.” The Bull Bear Power indicator stayed “Neutral,” indicating a balance between buyers and sellers in the market.

Strong Upside Potential For MARA?

For the quarter ending Sept. 30, MARA shares grew by over 16%. The stock holds a consensus price target of $20.11 from 19 analysts, with the highest forecast of $30 set by Cantor Fitzgerald on Oct. 6. The most recent ratings suggest a potential 53.43% upside from the current price.

Price Action: MARA shares are down 1.59% in Monday’s pre-market trading after closing 2.87% higher at $18.27 during Friday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 8.94%.

The stock exhibited a very high growth score — a measure of the stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. How does it compare with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and other cryptocurrency-linked stocks? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out.

