MSTR Stock Eyes $260 Support As Strategy Adds 397 Bitcoin

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) confirmed in a new SEC filing that it purchased 397 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) worth about $45.6 million between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury

According to the Form 8-K filing, the company paid an average of $114,771 per Bitcoin, including fees and expenses.

This raised Strategy's total holdings to 641,205 BTC, purchased for $47.49 billion at an average price of $74,057 each.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor announced the milestone on X, stating that the firm achieved a 26.1% Bitcoin yield year-to-date.

He said the gains highlight Strategy's continued belief in Bitcoin as its main treasury reserve asset.

Details From SEC Filing

The 8-K filing outlined both the Bitcoin acquisition and updates to Strategy's equity offering programs.

Proceeds from preferred and common share issuances funded the new Bitcoin purchases.

Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, Strategy sold 76,017 shares of 10% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF), 49,374 shares of 8% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (STRK), and 29,065 shares of 10% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock (STRD).

It also sold 183,501 shares of Class A common stock under the same at-the-market program.

The combined value of these issuances was $69.5 million.

Stock Tests $260 Support After Volatile Week

MSTR Price Action (Source: TradingView)

MSTR closed Friday at $269.51, up 5.9% after the SEC filing confirmed new Bitcoin purchases.

The stock tested long-term support near $260 before rebounding.

In Monday's pre-market, shares traded near $264.49, down 1.9%, reflecting mild profit-taking.

The daily chart shows MSTR trading below its 20-day EMA at $294 inside a descending triangle that has shaped price action through 2025.

If $260 fails, traders see downside toward $240–$225.

A break above $294 could reestablish momentum toward $320.

Outlook: Investors Watch S&P 500 Inclusion Talk

Strategy's growing profitability and Bitcoin-linked performance could revive discussion around potential S&P 500 inclusion.

Still, sentiment remains cautious until the stock holds above $260 and confirms trend recovery.

The next few sessions will be key for determining whether MSTR can build a base for renewed upside.

