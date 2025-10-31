Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Calls Payments The 'Next Big Use Case' For Crypto — Sees Potential For Stablecoins In This Space

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), expects payments to become the next significant use case for the cryptocurrency industry

During Coinbase's third-quarter earnings call, Armstrong was asked about the future of stablecoins and Coinbase’s role in the cross-border payments landscape.

“I mean, payments are just very clearly the next big use case for crypto,” the CEO responded. He emphasized the high growth potential, citing the $40 trillion annual volume of cross-border payments, of which 75% is business-to-business, something he sees as an “early use case” for stablecoins.

Armstrong also mentioned the integration of payment features into the Coinbase retail app and the new Base app, which he believes will be “powerful.”

He talked about Coinbase’s partnership with Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), in which it powers USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) checkout for their merchants.

“I think we’re really one of the only companies that can start to connect these businesses and consumers in the 2-sided market,” Armstrong said.

While acknowledging that it’s still early days, Armstrong expressed optimism about the future of payments over the internet and AI agent payments as emerging areas in the cryptocurrency space.

Coinbase Surpasses Q3 Expectations

Armstrong’s comments come on the heels of a successful third-quarter earnings report for Coinbase. The company beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

The Coinbase executive has been pushing to get the cryptocurrency market structure legislation passed by the end of 2025, noting bipartisan consensus on the issue.

Price Action: Coinbase shares gained 3.31% in after-hours trading after closing 5.59% lower at $329.13 during Thursday's regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

