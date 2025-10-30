Bitcoin,Price,Falling,Down,Concept,,Digital,Cryptocurrency,On,Red,Bar
October 30, 2025 3:48 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Plunges Below $107,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lose 6%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is trading below $107,000 level, with the drop through key support levels triggering over $1 billion in crypto liquidations.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$107,011.69
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,733.80
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$182.21 
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.43
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1794
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059509

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 242,348 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.23 billion.        

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks said Bitcoin is facing rejection and may retest its lower trend line, potentially a final flush before a stronger November though without a clear fundamental catalyst, the outlook remains cautious.

Altcoin Daily noted it's typical for Bitcoin to revisit its 50-week moving average multiple times during bull market pullbacks, with the current level sitting around $103,000.

Altcoin Sherpa analyzed that Bitcoin could still move either way, depending on how key support and resistance levels hold.

Daan Crypto Trades added that Bitcoin continues to trade within a tight range, currently testing $107,000. Key zones to watch include $103,000 (wick low), $107,000 (local support), $111,000 (mid-range/high-volume node), and $116,000 (upper resistance).

The market, he said, remains in a "ping-pong phase," with each breakout or breakdown likely to drive momentum toward the next level.

Image: Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
