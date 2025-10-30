Bitcoin Plunges Below $107,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lose 6%

Bitcoin is trading below $107,000 level, with the drop through key support levels triggering over $1 billion in crypto liquidations.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 242,348 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.23 billion.
Notable Developments:
- EXCLUSIVE: SEGG Media Unveils $300 Million Web3 Strategy To Tokenize Sports And Entertainment
- JPMorgan Tokenizes Private Equity Fund As JPM Targets Key $312 Level
- Mastercard In ‘Late-Stage Talks’ To Acquire Crypto Startup Zerohash: Report
- Bitcoin Sells Trump-Xi Deal, Fed Rate Cut: Is A Breakdown To $93,000 Next?
- Circle, Galaxy Are The Only Crypto IPOs In Profit As eToro Sinks 40% Since Debut
- Bitcoin Plummets Below $109,000 After Fed Rate Cut — Classic ‘Buy The Rumor, Sell The News’ Reaction?
- Tether Now Holds More US Debt Than South Korea, Germany: CEO Paolo Ardoino Says Stablecoin Issuer Will Soon Surpass Brazil With $200 Billion Target
Trader Notes: IncomeSharks said Bitcoin is facing rejection and may retest its lower trend line, potentially a final flush before a stronger November though without a clear fundamental catalyst, the outlook remains cautious.
Altcoin Daily noted it's typical for Bitcoin to revisit its 50-week moving average multiple times during bull market pullbacks, with the current level sitting around $103,000.
Altcoin Sherpa analyzed that Bitcoin could still move either way, depending on how key support and resistance levels hold.
Daan Crypto Trades added that Bitcoin continues to trade within a tight range, currently testing $107,000. Key zones to watch include $103,000 (wick low), $107,000 (local support), $111,000 (mid-range/high-volume node), and $116,000 (upper resistance).
The market, he said, remains in a "ping-pong phase," with each breakout or breakdown likely to drive momentum toward the next level.
