Bitcoin Plunges Below $107,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lose 6%

Bitcoin is trading below $107,000 level, with the drop through key support levels triggering over $1 billion in crypto liquidations.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $107,011.69 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,733.80 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $182.21 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.43 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1794 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9509

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 242,348 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.23 billion.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks said Bitcoin is facing rejection and may retest its lower trend line, potentially a final flush before a stronger November though without a clear fundamental catalyst, the outlook remains cautious.

Altcoin Daily noted it's typical for Bitcoin to revisit its 50-week moving average multiple times during bull market pullbacks, with the current level sitting around $103,000.

Altcoin Sherpa analyzed that Bitcoin could still move either way, depending on how key support and resistance levels hold.

Daan Crypto Trades added that Bitcoin continues to trade within a tight range, currently testing $107,000. Key zones to watch include $103,000 (wick low), $107,000 (local support), $111,000 (mid-range/high-volume node), and $116,000 (upper resistance).

The market, he said, remains in a "ping-pong phase," with each breakout or breakdown likely to drive momentum toward the next level.

