EXCLUSIVE: SEGG Media Unveils $300 Million Web3 Strategy To Tokenize Sports And Entertainment

SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ:SEGG) (formerly Lottery.com Inc.) on Thursday announced the launch of its Web3 and Digital Asset Strategy.

It is a two-year roadmap to generate sustainable on-chain yield, accelerate tokenization across sports and entertainment, and embed blockchain infrastructure into its global media ecosystem.

The initiative follows the creation of the SEGG Media Crypto Advisory Board, established to guide governance, risk management, and execution of the company's $300 million Digital Asset and Tokenization Program.

At the core of SEGG's roadmap lies an 80/20 capital allocation model.

SEGG Media plans to maintain 80% of its deployed capital as a multi-asset crypto treasury, initially focusing on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and generating validator-based income, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and ZIGChain (CRYPTO: ZIG).

The remaining capital will fund strategic acquisitions in sports, media, and gaming, expanding the company's recurring-revenue base, as well as the expansion of tokenization & other Web 3 capabilities.

SEGG Media also announced a strategic partnership with ZIGChain, a purpose-built blockchain for real-world asset tokenization. ZIGChain provides the technological and regulatory foundation for the company's validator operations and tokenized asset programs.

This model aims to create recurring on-chain yield while scaling the company into a next-generation digital media and entertainment group.

SEGG Media's Web3 roadmap goes beyond holding digital assets.

Anchored by Sports.com, the company plans to develop a fully tokenized sports and entertainment ecosystem built on four core pillars, namely Digital Asset Treasury & Validator Yield for sustainable, yield-generating multi-crypto operations, Sports Tokenization Ecosystem focused on tokenized assets enabling fan ownership, athlete IP monetization, and global engagement via ZIGChain, Sports Exchange Initiative allowing fans to trade tokenized teams and sports IP and Strategic Acquisitions involving deployment of validator income into cash-generative assets across sports, media, and gaming.

Roll Out

The company plans to roll out the initiative in four stages. In the first month, it will activate the Advisory Board, set up validators, and seed the treasury.

Over the next six months, it will pilot tokenization projects under Sports.com using ZIGChain and integrate validator yields into corporate filings. Within the first year, it will expand the Sports Exchange platform and introduce tokenized fan assets.

By 18 months, the company aims to accomplish complete Web3 convergence with a multi-asset treasury, active validators, and a tokenized revenue structure.

Also this week, SEGG Media launched its new Sports.com App, now available on the Apple App Store and other marketplaces.

The app unifies SEGG Media's growing sports content portfolio into a single platform that delivers live streaming, highlights, and interactive fan experiences.

The launch follows record audience engagement from the October 24 match, which drew over 4.5 million new streams and pushed SEGG Media's total reach and interactions past 14.5 million.

Price Action: SEGG stock traded higher by 1.83% at $4.45 premarket at last check on Thursday.

