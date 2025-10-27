SHIB Burn Rate Soars To 26,493%, DOGE Soars To 20 Cents: What's Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have reclaimed key levels as the broader crypto market rallies, driven by strong technical momentum.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader EtherNasyonal observed that Shiba Inu is showing record-low momentum while consolidating in a key demand zone, a setup that often signals accumulation before a breakout.
Trader Shib Knight noted that SHIB and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are rallying together, emphasizing SHIB's status as the leading meme coin on the Ethereum network. He added that historically, when ETH approaches new all-time highs, SHIB tends to outperform.
Crypto Bully pointed out that Dogecoin remains range-bound, advising traders to stay rational and take profits from range lows.
He suggested watching for a rejection from the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) bands as a potential short-entry opportunity.
Chart analyst Martinez identified $0.18 as a key support level for DOGE, with potential upside targets at $0.25 and $0.33 if bulls defend that zone.
Statistics: According to Shibburn, the SHIB ecosystem burned 7.7 million, 12 million, and 9.4 million SHIB in separate transactions roughly 23 hours ago, marking a 26,492.5% spike in daily burn rate. This surge in token burns increases scarcity, potentially driving prices higher.
On-chain analyst Sweep highlighted a trader who turned an 8,000 SHIB purchase made four years ago into $4.7 billion, still holding over $2 million worth after multiple sales.
Data from Bitinfocharts shows an uptick in Dogecoin addresses holding between 0–100 DOGE over the past week, suggesting a rise in small-holder accumulation.
