SHIB Burn Rate Soars To 26,493%, DOGE Soars To 20 Cents: What's Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have reclaimed key levels as the broader crypto market rallies, driven by strong technical momentum.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2032 $30.8 billion +1.5% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001042 $6.14 billion +1.8% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 7200 $3.03 billion -0.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader EtherNasyonal observed that Shiba Inu is showing record-low momentum while consolidating in a key demand zone, a setup that often signals accumulation before a breakout.

Trader Shib Knight noted that SHIB and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are rallying together, emphasizing SHIB's status as the leading meme coin on the Ethereum network. He added that historically, when ETH approaches new all-time highs, SHIB tends to outperform.

Crypto Bully pointed out that Dogecoin remains range-bound, advising traders to stay rational and take profits from range lows.

He suggested watching for a rejection from the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) bands as a potential short-entry opportunity.

Chart analyst Martinez identified $0.18 as a key support level for DOGE, with potential upside targets at $0.25 and $0.33 if bulls defend that zone.

Statistics: According to Shibburn, the SHIB ecosystem burned 7.7 million, 12 million, and 9.4 million SHIB in separate transactions roughly 23 hours ago, marking a 26,492.5% spike in daily burn rate. This surge in token burns increases scarcity, potentially driving prices higher.

On-chain analyst Sweep highlighted a trader who turned an 8,000 SHIB purchase made four years ago into $4.7 billion, still holding over $2 million worth after multiple sales.

Data from Bitinfocharts shows an uptick in Dogecoin addresses holding between 0–100 DOGE over the past week, suggesting a rise in small-holder accumulation.

