Dogecoin Down But Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes To 2,300%: What's Happening?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are seeing key developments that could drive price momentum and reverse the recent downtrend.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1935 $29.3 billion -2.7% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9973 $5.9 billion -4.3% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 6838 $2.9 billion -5.3%

Trader Notes: Trader EtherNasyonal noted that Dogecoin's dominance appears strong.

After a 3.5-year downtrend since 2021, DOGE broke it in November 2024, retested in June 2025, and again during the Oct. 10 crypto crash, completing the break-and-retest process.

Carl Moon explained Dogecoin is also testing the "golden pocket" support zone. Reclaiming the weekly open could signal a breakout from its current consolidation range.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows SHIB burn rates surged 2,381% in a single day, removing 4.7 million tokens from circulation. This consistent token deflation could support a future price increase.

Community News: Global asset management firm T. Rowe Price filed with the SEC for an actively managed crypto ETF including DOGE and SHIB.

Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas and NovaDius Wealth President Nate Geraci acknowledged the filing with praise and predicts high demand for the same.

Crypto exchange KuCoin launched KuPool, a mining service supporting DOGE, Litecoin, Pepe, and eventually Bitcoin, integrating mining within its existing exchange ecosystem.

