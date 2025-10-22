Jim Cramer Calls Crypto 'Due For A Push', But Bitcoin's Price Means There's A Catch

CNBC host Jim Cramer said on Tuesday that cryptocurrency markets are "due for a push," but cautioned investors to reduce exposure, comparing the current environment to the dot-com bubble of 2000.

Cramer Sees Short-Term Lift but Warns of Speculative Excess

In a post on X, Cramer wrote, "Crypto due for a push today. We are in 2000 territory on specs." He likened current speculation to the early tech bubble, describing today's trading as "where the cockroaches are."

Cramer referenced Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., who recently discussed the risks of speculative waves while announcing a $1.5 trillion investment fund.

"We must focus on this before people really get hurt. Trim," Cramer warned, implying that traders should book profits before a potential correction.

While Cramer acknowledges near-term upside, his use of "trim" indicates concern about excessive risk-taking and inflated valuations across digital assets.

Bitcoin Price Holds Key Technical Zone

BTC Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trades near $108,000, slipping 0.6% on the day as it continued to consolidate after last week's sharp drop.

The price remains above immediate support at $107,000, which aligns with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level at $109,300.

A rejection near the $114,000–$115,000 band, aligned with the 0.382 retracement, shows that sellers still control momentum.

A close above this resistance cluster would open upside potential toward $117,600 and $121,500.

On the downside, the $106,000–$104,000 zone remains a critical support pocket tied to September's breakout base.

A break below $103,700 could trigger further declines toward $98,000–$100,000, where stronger buyer interest may reappear.

BTC Momentum Remains Weak

The RSI on the daily chart is hovering near 40, indicating subdued momentum and limited buying pressure.

The Parabolic SAR indicator also remains above price, suggesting short-term bearish bias is intact.

Despite the weakness, Bitcoin's ability to defend support near $107,000 keeps the structure intact for now.

Traders are closely watching if the "crypto push" Cramer mentioned translates into a short-lived rebound or proves to be another speculative trap.

