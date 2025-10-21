Bitcoin Rebounds To $113,000, ETH, XRP Up Over 2% As Gold Dips

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) are up over 2% on Tuesday as a rotation out of metals may signal renewed institutional appetite for crypto markets.

Bitcoin Price Reclaims $113,000 As Outflows Ease

BTC Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)

Bitcoin is up 2.3% in the last 24 hours, reclaiming the $113,000 mark.

The rebound followed a defense of support around $109,500, aligned with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement and the 100-day EMA, confirming near-term stability after last week's correction.

Exchange netflow data recorded a $75.6 million inflow on Oct. 21 as per Coinglass data, signaling a reversal from weeks of persistent outflows.

Technically, BTC faces resistance around the 50-day EMA at $114,067, followed by the 0.382 retracement at $114,420.

A sustained break above this zone may open the path toward $117,600–$121,400, while failure to hold could invite a retest of the $108,000 base.

The RSI at 49 reflects neutral momentum.

Ethereum Gains 1.9% On Treasury Accumulation

ETH Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Ethereum trades at $4,051, up 2.8% as buyers defend the $4,000 zone despite continued exchange withdrawals.

Spot data from Coinglass shows $161.9 million in net outflows on Oct. 21.

This indicates ETH are moving away from exchanges — a trend often linked to long-term accumulation.

Further support comes from BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR), which recently confirmed holdings of 3.24 million ETH worth $13 billion, equivalent to 2.7% of total supply.

Chairman Tom Lee described the buildup as a strategic position ahead of an anticipated "Ethereum supercycle."

XRP Price Today Rises On Evernorth Launch And $1B Liquidity Push

XRP trades at $2.51, up 2.5%.

The move follows confirmation that Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen contributed 50 million XRP to Evernorth, a new Nasdaq-bound XRP treasury platform expected to raise $1 billion through a SPAC merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II.

Larsen said Evernorth "fills the missing link in XRP capital markets," positioning it as the largest public XRP treasury.

Ripple also announced a $1 billion liquidity initiative with Absa Bank, DBS Bank, and Franklin Templeton, targeting institutional cross-border adoption and DeFi integration.

Image: Shutterstock