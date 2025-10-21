BMNR Eyes Breakout Above $54 As BitMine Buys Over 200,000 ETH

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) on Monday announced that its crypto and cash holdings have reached $13.4 billion, including 3.24 million Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) tokens worth $13 billion.

BitMine Becomes The Top Ethereum Treasury

The company disclosed that its holdings now include 3,236,014 ETH valued at $4,022 each, 192 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), $219 million in cash, and a $119 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS).

This positions BitMine as the world's largest ETH treasury and second-largest overall after Strategy Inc..

BitMine's Ethereum holdings represent roughly 2.7% of the total ETH supply, moving the firm past the halfway mark toward its goal of controlling 5%.

"This price dislocation represents an attractive risk/reward," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of BitMine and founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

"We acquired 203,826 ETH over the past week, pushing our ETH holdings to 3.24 million."

Lee added that the company views Ethereum's next "supercycle" as comparable in scale to major macro shifts such as the U.S. abandoning the gold standard in 1971.

Institutional Backing Strengthens BitMine's Bid

BitMine's investor roster includes high-profile names such as ‘Cathie Wood's ARK Invest', Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera Capital, Kraken, Galaxy Digital, and DCG.

The firm now ranks among the most actively traded U.S. equities, averaging $2.1 billion in daily dollar volume over the past week — placing it 33rd nationally, between Costco and Eli Lilly, according to Fundstrat data.

"The combined trading volume share of BitMine and Strategy now makes up 88% of global digital asset treasury volume," Lee noted.

BMNR Stock Price Forecast: Breakout Or Breakdown Ahead?

BMNR Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: BitMine shares closed at $53.80 on Monday, gaining nearly 8% after rebounding from support at $50, which aligns with the 20-day EMA at $50.65.

The price now sits near the 50-day EMA at $53.98, and a close above $54 would confirm a breakout attempt.

Resistance remains heavy between $61 and $67, marking the upper boundary of the current descending triangle.

A move through this zone could trigger a sharp leg higher toward $140 — the measured range of the prior rally.

On the downside, failure to hold $50 could expose support at $47.20 and $42.66, with a major base at $32.

The Bollinger Bands have begun tightening, signaling volatility compression that often precedes large directional moves.

