October 21, 2025 9:29 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 1,224% In A Day But SHIB Falls 3%: What's Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) continues to see robust growth within the Shibarium ecosystem and a surge in burn rates, but a 23% drop over the past month has raised concerns among traders.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001000$5.9 billion-3.4% 
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1949$29.5 billion-1.5%
Pepe(CRYPTO: PEPE)$0.056917$2.9 billion -38% 

Trader Notes: Crypto Sheriff notes that Shiba Inu is still trading within a triangle pattern. A breakout above resistance before the end of 2025 could set the stage for a historic peak in 2026.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows a 1,224.3% spike in the past 24 hours, removing 920,761 SHIB from circulation.

CryptoQuant data reports a 335% jump in daily inflows, potentially affecting short-term price action.

Coinglass data shows SHIB open interest at $78.7 million, the lowest since early January.

Community News: Shibarium highlighted that despite recent challenges, the ecosystem has responded with transparency, accountability, and improvements rather than avoidance.

BONE Plasma Bridge: Relaunched securely between Ethereum and Shibarium, strengthening cross-chain functionality and ecosystem recovery.

LEASH v2: Migrated to a new audited contract to resolve past issues, restore trust, and ensure fair treatment of holders through snapshots.

