Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 1,224% In A Day But SHIB Falls 3%: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) continues to see robust growth within the Shibarium ecosystem and a surge in burn rates, but a 23% drop over the past month has raised concerns among traders.
Trader Notes: Crypto Sheriff notes that Shiba Inu is still trading within a triangle pattern. A breakout above resistance before the end of 2025 could set the stage for a historic peak in 2026.
Statistics: Shibburn data shows a 1,224.3% spike in the past 24 hours, removing 920,761 SHIB from circulation.
CryptoQuant data reports a 335% jump in daily inflows, potentially affecting short-term price action.
Coinglass data shows SHIB open interest at $78.7 million, the lowest since early January.
Community News: Shibarium highlighted that despite recent challenges, the ecosystem has responded with transparency, accountability, and improvements rather than avoidance.
BONE Plasma Bridge: Relaunched securely between Ethereum and Shibarium, strengthening cross-chain functionality and ecosystem recovery.
LEASH v2: Migrated to a new audited contract to resolve past issues, restore trust, and ensure fair treatment of holders through snapshots.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.