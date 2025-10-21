Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 1,224% In A Day But SHIB Falls 3%: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) continues to see robust growth within the Shibarium ecosystem and a surge in burn rates, but a 23% drop over the past month has raised concerns among traders.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001000 $5.9 billion -3.4% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1949 $29.5 billion -1.5% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 6917 $2.9 billion -38%

Trader Notes: Crypto Sheriff notes that Shiba Inu is still trading within a triangle pattern. A breakout above resistance before the end of 2025 could set the stage for a historic peak in 2026.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows a 1,224.3% spike in the past 24 hours, removing 920,761 SHIB from circulation.

CryptoQuant data reports a 335% jump in daily inflows, potentially affecting short-term price action.

Coinglass data shows SHIB open interest at $78.7 million, the lowest since early January.

Community News: Shibarium highlighted that despite recent challenges, the ecosystem has responded with transparency, accountability, and improvements rather than avoidance.

BONE Plasma Bridge: Relaunched securely between Ethereum and Shibarium, strengthening cross-chain functionality and ecosystem recovery.

LEASH v2: Migrated to a new audited contract to resolve past issues, restore trust, and ensure fair treatment of holders through snapshots.

