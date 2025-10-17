Shiba Inu Crashes 7% — And Charts Signal Another 30% Collapse Could Follow

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down 7% on Friday to $0.000009687, extending a monthly slide of more than 26%.

Technical indicators now warn the memecoin could suffer another 30% collapse unless bulls stage a rebound within days.

Shiba Inu Breaks Multi-Month Support

SHIB Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Shiba Inu's price has fallen below the critical $0.0000098–$0.0000100 support zone, a key level that held firm for much of 2025.

The breakdown confirms renewed downside momentum, leaving bulls on the defensive after repeated failed attempts to reclaim higher ground.

The daily chart shows a decisive slide beneath the multi-month floor, with a descending trendline from April's $0.000018 peak acting as persistent resistance.

All major EMA's remain stacked above the current price, underscoring bearish structure across timeframes.

The 20-day EMA sits at $0.0000112, the 50-day at $0.0000119, the 100-day at $0.0000124, and the 200-day EMA at $0.0000132.

Unless SHIB reclaims $0.0000105 soon, momentum points toward further weakness and a possible retest of the $0.0000068–$0.0000070 area.

Shiba Inu Outflows Spike, Investor Confidence Hits Alarming Lows

SHIB Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Exchange data from Coinglass shows that Shiba Inu recorded $3.1 million in net outflows on Thursday, extending a week-long stretch of withdrawals.

The absence of significant inflows signals limited market demand and heightened risk of continued sell pressure.

SHIB's 24-hour decline of 7.5% adds to losses of 20.8% over the week and 26% over the past month, marking one of the weakest performances among major cryptocurrencies.

The drop highlights growing investor caution across memecoin sectors as liquidity tightens.

Shibarium Utility Fails To Lift SHIB As 589 Trillion Supply

While Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 network, has added some transactional utility, adoption remains insufficient to offset the token's vast circulating supply of 589 trillion coins.

The limited burn impact and slow ecosystem traction continue to restrict upside potential.

In comparison, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) continues to hold stronger community-driven momentum

Unless buyers step in near $0.0000090, the technical setup points toward a continued slide to $0.0000068.

Resistance remains overhead at $0.0000105, followed by $0.0000119 and $0.0000132.

Market observers say only a sustained close above the 50-day EMA would signal the start of a meaningful recovery phase.

Image: Shutterstock