Bitcoin Steadies Above $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slip On Thursday

Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,000 despite $94 million in net outflows from spot BTC ETFs on Wednesday.

In contrast, Ethereum ETFs recorded $5.3 million in net inflows as a Bitwise report showed that the number of public companies holding Bitcoin increased by 40% quarter-over-quarter in Q3.

171,971 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total losses reaching $417.87 million.

Uptrend Intact, Buy The Dip

Michael van de Poppe notes that Bitcoin's monthly chart shows a healthy trend with no signs of a peak or bear market, keeping the uptrend intact and dips attractive for buyers.

Ted Pillows adds that Bitcoin is consolidating above the $110,000 support level. Maintaining this level keeps the trend strong, while a breakdown could trigger another wave of long liquidations.

On Ethereum, analyst Ali Martinez warns of a potential bearish MACD crossover on the weekly chart, a signal that previously led to 43% and 61% drops.

For XRP, Martinez cautions that a decline toward the $2 level is possible.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $111,268.91 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,027.56 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $192.18 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.39

The meme coin market cap fell 4.8% over the past 24 hours to $63.7 billion, according to CoinGecko. Solana-based meme coins led the losses with a 7.8% drop, followed by cat-themed coins down 5.8%.

Analyst Ali Martinez noted $0.19 as a crucial support for Dogecoin; holding this level could see a move toward $0.33.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1958 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001025

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock





