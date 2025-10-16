Ver Accused of Evading 2017 BTC Taxes
October 16, 2025 6:51 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Steadies Above $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slip On Thursday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,000 despite $94 million in net outflows from spot BTC ETFs on Wednesday.

In contrast, Ethereum ETFs recorded $5.3 million in net inflows as a Bitwise report showed that the number of public companies holding Bitcoin increased by 40% quarter-over-quarter in Q3.

171,971 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total losses reaching $417.87 million.

Uptrend Intact, Buy The Dip

Michael van de Poppe notes that Bitcoin's monthly chart shows a healthy trend with no signs of a peak or bear market, keeping the uptrend intact and dips attractive for buyers.

Ted Pillows adds that Bitcoin is consolidating above the $110,000 support level. Maintaining this level keeps the trend strong, while a breakdown could trigger another wave of long liquidations.

On Ethereum, analyst Ali Martinez warns of a potential bearish MACD crossover on the weekly chart, a signal that previously led to 43% and 61% drops.

For XRP, Martinez cautions that a decline toward the $2 level is possible.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$111,268.91
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,027.56
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$192.18
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.39

The meme coin market cap fell 4.8% over the past 24 hours to $63.7 billion, according to CoinGecko. Solana-based meme coins led the losses with a 7.8% drop, followed by cat-themed coins down 5.8%.

Analyst Ali Martinez noted $0.19 as a crucial support for Dogecoin; holding this level could see a move toward $0.33.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1958
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001025
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock



BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$111540.000.66%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.19971.73%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4053.401.65%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000101.06%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$196.511.33%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.451.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved