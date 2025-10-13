Step Aside XRP, ADA, Solana—AVAX, ZEC And This 'Ethereum Killer' Are The New Outperformers

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), Hyperliquid, and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) are drawing investor attention after outperforming larger networks like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) in both technical and on-chain activity.

Avalanche Crosses 7 Billion Transactions as Price Consolidates

AVAX Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Avalanche has surpassed 7 billion total transactions, cementing its position among the most actively used blockchains.

AVAX is trading near $22 after falling sharply from the $36 zone.

The daily chart shows AVAX slipping beneath its key EMAs, with the 20-, 50-, and 100-day averages clustered around $26–$27 now acting as overhead resistance.

Momentum weakened following a rejection from the $35–$37 channel, pulling price into the lower Fibonacci band.

Support sits near $20, while the $24.50 zone remains the pivot level for a potential rebound.

The Parabolic SAR is hinting at a trend shift if buyers can regain control.

A break above $27 could open the door to $32 and $40, though for now, the market remains cautious despite Avalanche's robust adoption.

Hyperliquid Dominates Fee Revenue With HIP-3 Upgrade

HYPE Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Hyperliquid has surged past leading blockchains in daily fee revenue, pulling in more than $20 million within 24 hours — outpacing both Ethereum and BNB Chain, according to a Cointelegraph post on X.

Its native token HYPE trades near $40, up 13.4% in the past day, with a market cap of roughly $14.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The spike comes as Hyperliquid prepares to activate HIP-3, a major network upgrade that enables permissionless creation of perpetual DEXs on HyperCore.

Deployers can launch markets by staking 500,000 HYPE, introducing new utility and decentralization into the network.

On the technical front, HYPE is attempting to stabilize around $40 after a sharp pullback.

Support between $36 and $32 has held firm, while resistance remains near $44 and $51 — the latter aligning with the supertrend barrier.

The RSI at 38 indicates oversold conditions, suggesting that a rebound could soon emerge if volume supports buyers.

The upgrade follows a volatile week that saw $10 billion in liquidations on Hyperliquid during a broader market leverage flush, underlining its role as the dominant derivatives engine of the cycle.

Zcash Breaks Multi-Year Downtrend

ZEC Weekly Chart Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Zcash has surged to about $240 after smashing through a multi-year descending trendline, reestablishing itself as one of the strongest privacy assets.

The breakout propelled ZEC above all key weekly EMAs signaling a structural shift in sentiment.

Although the price has eased from its $288 high, the setup remains bullish as long as ZEC holds above $200.

Traders are monitoring consolidation patterns that could set a new base before another advance, with targets near $300 and $360 in play.

Zcash's renewed attention comes amid rising global interest in privacy-preserving assets.

Often described as "invisible Bitcoin," it benefits from renewed demand among investors wary of expanding financial surveillance.

Why It Matters

The spotlight shifting from XRP, Solana, and Cardano to Avalanche, Hyperliquid, and Zcash is more than a leaderboard reshuffle.

It is a signal that markets now reward ecosystems that generate real fees, support true decentralization, or deliver unique privacy guarantees.

Hyperliquid's fee dominance, Avalanche's transaction scale, and Zcash's encrypted rails represent three distinct narratives that legacy networks cannot easily replicate.

If this rotation deepens, capital could begin flowing toward function-driven blockchains — a shift that redefines how leadership in crypto is measured.

