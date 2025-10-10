Zcash Just Did What XRP And ADA Couldn't — What's Behind The Brutal 223% Rally?

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 223% in October, rising from $74 to $240 after breaking a three-year downtrend and reigniting investor interest in its "encrypted Bitcoin" narrative.

‘Encrypted Bitcoin' Narrative Puts ZEC Back In Spotlight

The term "encrypted Bitcoin" has gained traction on social media, with traders comparing Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) six-figure valuation to ZEC's current price under $250.

Zcash technology offers a deeper privacy layer while maintaining decentralized verification, a combination that appeals to investors looking for long-term optionality.

This narrative has pushed Zcash back into market conversations after years of relative silence.

Zcash Price Explodes Past 3-Year Downtrend

ZEC Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

Zcash has broken through a multi-year descending resistance line on the weekly chart, ending nearly three years of consolidation between $30 and $60.

The move was supported by a strong green candle that closed above the upper Bollinger Band, showing clear expansion in volatility and renewed buying strength.

Traders note that ZEC has reclaimed its 200-week moving average on weekly chart for the first time since 2021, a signal often seen at the start of new long-term trends.

ZEC Price Targets $400 If Bulls Hold Key Support

The first resistance is seen near $280, a level that previously marked rejection during the 2021 cycle.

If the current momentum holds, ZEC could move toward $320 and then $400, which align with earlier supply zones.

On the downside, $154 now acts as major support after flipping from resistance.

A weekly close above this zone would keep the breakout pattern intact.

Why Zcash Matters In This Cycle

Zcash uses zero-knowledge proofs to remove all transaction data from the public ledger, setting it apart from other privacy tokens.

As Zcash principal engineer Sean Bowe explained, "even a quantum computer analyzing the blockchain a thousand years from now wouldn't be able to determine who made each shielded transaction."

This design gives ZEC utility as both a privacy asset and a hedge for Bitcoin holders who want to protect exposure through shielded transfers or cross-chain swaps.

Rising concerns about digital surveillance have helped renew attention toward networks that prioritize confidentiality and cryptographic strength.

Why It Matters

Zcash's breakout is not only a price event but also a rare reactivation of the privacy narrative in crypto markets.

At a time when governments are accelerating digital ID systems and transaction monitoring, ZEC represents one of the few assets engineered to mathematically erase data trails.

The rebranding as "encrypted Bitcoin" ties its story to the strongest brand in crypto while offering something Bitcoin itself cannot: complete transactional invisibility.

If investors begin pricing privacy as a premium utility in the same way they value scarcity in Bitcoin, ZEC could emerge as one of the most asymmetric bets of this cycle.

Image: Shutterstock