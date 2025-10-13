XRP Bulls Eye $14 Ahead Of Ripple's Biggest Event Of The Year In 3 Weeks

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is back in focus as traders gear up for Ripple Labs' high-profile Swell 2025 conference in New York this November, an event long viewed as a potential catalyst for fresh momentum in the cryptocurrency's price.

Ripple Swell Returns to New York

Ripple Labs confirmed that Swell 2025, its flagship annual event, will return to New York City in November, according to a post on the company's official X account.

The event will gather leaders from cryptocurrency, banking, payments, and policy to discuss the future of global finance.

The conference has historically coincided with heightened market activity around XRP, as investors anticipate key updates on cross-border payments and liquidity solutions.

XRP Price Action Points to $3.80 Retest

XRP Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

XRP is trading near $2.57 after recovering from last week's sharp decline, where the token briefly tested the $2.40 support zone.

The daily chart shows consolidation within a large symmetrical triangle, with sellers struggling to push below the 200-day EMA at $2.63.

Immediate resistance remains between $2.77 and $2.82, where the 20-day and 50-day EMAs converge.

A clear breakout above this resistance could trigger a move toward $3.10 to $3.20, while failure to hold above $2.40 risks a decline toward $2.20.

The RSI at 38.68 suggests bearish pressure is easing, but the market still needs confirmation from stronger volume.

Derivatives Traders Bet On XRP Breakout Before Swell

XRP Derivative Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Futures volume has climbed 55.7% to $12.91 billion, and open interest rose 6.2% to $4.33 billion, reflecting renewed participation.

Options open interest also gained 8.9%, while long-short ratios across major exchanges favor buyers.

On Binance, the trader ratio stands at 2.47, and 1.20 on OKX, signaling modest bullish sentiment.

Despite recent volatility, liquidation data indicates long positions absorbed most losses, suggesting traders remain confident in a potential rebound ahead of Swell.

Analysts Say $5 To $14 Targets Are Back On The Table

Ripple's Swell conference has often acted as more than a networking event.

It has served as a catalyst for speculation about XRP's role in the next phase of global payments.

The combination of a tightening technical pattern, improving derivatives positioning, and an institutional spotlight in New York creates conditions where outsized moves become possible.

Traders are already mapping scenarios where a confirmed breakout carries XRP toward $5 and, in a more aggressive cycle, as high as $14.

This is less about chasing headlines and more about whether Ripple's ecosystem maturity can finally push XRP into a valuation range that reshapes its place among top digital assets.

