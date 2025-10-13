This Baldwin Insurance Group Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $26 to $20. Easterly Government Props shares closed at $21.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Charlie Lederer downgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $38 to $33. Baldwin Insurance shares closed at $28.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Andy Barish downgraded Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $10 to $6. Portillos shares closed at $6.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $34 to $27. Cousins Props shares closed at $26.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $34 to $30. Highwoods Props shares closed at $30.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
