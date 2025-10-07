Ethereum To Rise Above $5,000 In 2025? Polymarket Bettors See 87% Odds As Arthur Hayes Loads Up On ETH

Cryptocurrency bettors saw high chances of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) hitting $5,000 this year as whales continued to pile on the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Arthur Hayes Increases ETH Stake To $30 Million

ETH surged over 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its weekly returns beyond 12%.

The rally drew the attention of high-profile investors, with BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes buying up 113.7 ETH, valued at more than $536,000, on Monday, according to on-chain analytics firm Arkham.

Hayes’ total ETH holdings have now surpassed $30 million, making them the largest in his portfolio.

Prediction Markets See ETH Surpassing $5,000

The rally raised expectations in prediction markets, with Polymarket punters placing 87% odds on ETH reaching $5000 or higher before the year ends, up from 10% the day before.

The odds of ETH surpassing $6,000 increased to 43%, whereas the likelihood of the coin breaking $7,000 stood at 25% as of this writing.

Similarly, bettors on Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction site, projected a 83% probability of ETH surpassing $5000 this year, and a 17% chance of topping $5.

Note that U.S. residents are currently barred from using Polymarket, but the platform is expected to start operations in the near future.

ETH Outgains BTC, SOL In 2025

The optimism comes as ETH outperforms other large-cap cryptocurrencies in 2025, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and some of the so-called “ETH Killers” such as Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX).

Cryptocurrency YTD Gains +/- Ethereum +40.80% Bitcoin +33.12% Solana +23.37% Avalanche -14.93%

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $4,716.92, up 4.33% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Tomasz Makowski on Shutterstock.com

