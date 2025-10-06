Peter Schiff Describes Bitcoin's Jump Over $126,000 As 'Bear Market Rally': 'Too Early For Bitcoiners To Get Excited…'

Economist Peter Schiff downplayed Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) ongoing rally Monday, suggesting it’s too early to be excited about.

Just A Bear Market Rally, Says Schiff

In an X post, Schiff said that while Bitcoin set a new high in dollar terms, i.e, $126,000, it was still about 15% below its record high when priced in gold.

“I still think it’s too early for Bitcoiners to get excited about the rally. Until Bitcoin can make a new high priced in gold, it’s just a bear market rally,” the gold bug said.

See Also: Ethereum, BitMine Just Broke Out — And $5,000 ETH, $130 BMNR Could Be Next

What Does Data Suggest?

As of this writing, it required roughly 31.429 ounces of gold to buy Bitcoin, down from an all-time high of 40.05 ounces in December of last year.

Asset ATH Price in Gold ounces (Recorded on December 17, 2024) Price in Gold ounces (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET) Gains +/- Price in USD (Recorded on December 17, 2024) Price in USD (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin 40.05 31.429 -21.5% $106,140.60 $124,413.89 Gold NA NA NA $2,646.60/Ounce $3,968.32/Ounce

However, when compared across a two-year timframe, the situation changed dramatically, with one unit of BTC costing twice as much gold as before.

Asset Price in Gold ounces (Recorded on October 6, 2023) Price in Gold ounces (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET) Gains +/- Price in USD (Recorded on October 6, 2023) Price in USD (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin 15.316 31.429 +105.28% $27,946.60 $124,413.89 Gold NA NA NA $1,832.03/Ounce $3,968.32/Ounce

When asked about the price Bitcoin would need to reach to match gold’s move, Schiff responded, “It’s a moving target as gold keeps rising. But based on where gold is now, Bitcoin would have to rise to about $148,000 to match its record high priced in gold.”

‘Digital Gold’ Rallies Alongside Real World Counterpart

Schiff’s comments come at a time when both Bitcoin and gold were on a record-breaking run. While spot gold broke past $4,000 per ounce for the first time late Tuesday, the leading cryptocurrency topped $126,000.

Schiff has been a vocal critic of Bitcoin, stating last month that the apex digital asset was in a bear market and had failed to live up to its hype as “Digital Gold.”

Notably, gold was up nearly 50% in 2025, while Bitcoin has rallied 33% year-to-date.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Jade ThaiCatwalk on Shutterstock.com