Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
September 30, 2025 3:56 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tread Water As Shutdown Looks Inevitable

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin traded mostly sideways on Tuesday ahead of a looming U.S. government shutdown.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$113,855.93
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,120.61  
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$207.94
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.84
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2306
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001168

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 152,984 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $416.12 million.   
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) and Pump. fun (CRYPTO: PUMP).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CrediBULL Crypto noted that Bitcoin's recent rally is encountering resistance at weekly supply levels, a crucial test zone.

Local demand and supply areas suggest a likely range-bound phase before the next directional move.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted Bitcoin is retesting the $112,000 support, a healthy end-of-month shakeout. This area is viewed as strong support, with an upward trend expected to resume in the coming days.

Castillo Trading added that Bitcoin's current conditions reflect strength struggling to follow through. Ideal closes are around the $112,105 and $109,405 levels, marking key zones of interest for traders.

CryptoUB explains Bitcoin is holding up well and the potential long setups include:

  • Retest of Monday's consolidation zone aligning with key support.
  • Sweep of the consolidation area followed by a reclaim, triggering entries upon confirmation.
