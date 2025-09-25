Bitcoin Tumbles To $111,000: Bear Market Beginnings Or Still A Bull Market Dip?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down to $111,000 as debates intensify about whether this downtrend is the start of a bear market or a dip in an uptrend.

What Happened: Popular trader Ansem urged investors to stack BTC aggressively if prices dip below $100,000 next year or at the start of 2026, with an exit window targeted for 2028.

Ansem aligned with fellow trader Plur Daddy, who earlier argued that the 4-year cycle theory is outdated.

While Plur sees upside within 3–6 months, Ansem expects a longer bearish period before a strong rally kicks off in mid-2026.

Why It Matters: Plur Daddy emphasized that lingering cycle sentiment could fuel panic selling in the near term, creating prime buying zones.

Macro catalysts like Trump Fed policy shifts, new fiscal spending programs, and liquidity changes could lay the groundwork for the next bull leg.

Both traders agree: short-term weakness may be inevitable, but buying Bitcoin under $100,000 could be the trade of the cycle.

