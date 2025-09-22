Even as Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped to $113,000 from recent highs near $117,000, corporate crypto treasuries continue their aggressive accumulation.

What Happened: In its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Sep. 22, Strategy MSTR disclosed the acquisition of 850 Bitcoin.

This takes the total holdings to 639,835 BTC, acquired for around $47.33 billion at almost $73,971 per BTC.

The total purchase cost was $99.7 million, at an average price of around $117,344 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The company funded the acquisition through its ongoing at-the-market equity offering programs, which include issuances of both common and preferred stock.

Metaplanet MTPLF, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has purchased 5,419 Bitcoin around $632.53 million at almost $116,724 per Bitcoin.

The company has achieved BTC Yield of 395.1% on a year-to-date 2025 basis.

This latest transaction raised the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 25,555 BTC, which is acquitted for $2.71 billion at a price of $106,065 per BTC.

Since formally adopting Bitcoin Treasury Operations as a business line in December 2024, Metaplanet has disclosed rapid accumulation through capital market activities and operating income.

Why It Matters: At the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference on Sep. 18, Michael Saylor emphasized that corporate Bitcoin accumulation evolved from defensive to opportunistic to strategic and then finally transformation.

He described treasury firms as a "first line of economic defense."

He added that these companies will be crucial in spreading the ideology of digital capital and perfect money, while highlighting the broader ecosystem's need for equities, credit, currencies, companies, and services to complement Bitcoin.

