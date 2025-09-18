Bitcoin over a background of a chart
September 18, 2025 10:04 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Unmoved Even As SEC's Policy Changes Hint At Quicker Crypto ETFs; Analyst Sees BTC's Rally To $130,000 After Pullback

Follow

Leading coins traded sideways Thursday even as the Securities and Exchange Commission eased rules for listing institutional cryptocurrency products.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:18 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.58%$117,273.58
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		-0.06%$4,603.96
XRP XRP/USD                         +0.05%$3.08
Solana SOL/USD                         +0.76%$247.71
Dogecoin DOGE/USD                         -0.41%$0.2815

A Big Move Incoming For Bitcoin?

Bitcoin all but broke $118,000 before diving to $116,527 late in the evening. The trading activity remained thin, with volumes dropping 21% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum wiggled in the tight range between $4,550 and $4,643.

The SEC approved “generic listing standards” for cryptocurrency exchange-traded products, potentially easing barriers for institutional capital.

Nearly $250 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with short liquidations accounting for $160 million.

Bitcoin’s open interest rose 2.40% in the last 24 hours. If the price is flat but open interest increases, it signals potential for a large move in either direction.

Meanwhile, more than 53% of the top BTC traders on Binance i.e, the top 20% users with the highest margin balance, were positioned long.

The market sentiment remained "Neutral," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M))Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:18 p.m. ET)
STBL (STBL)    +61.86%$0.2138
APX (APX)    
               		+46.40%$0.6342
Toshi (TOSHI)          +46.02%$0.6445

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $4.10 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.6% in the last 24 hours.

Tech Stocks Rally After Nvidia-Intel Partnership

Stocks hit new intraday highs on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 124 points, or 0.27%, to finish at 46,142.42. The S&P 500 added  0.48% to end at 6,631.96, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.94% at 22,470.73.

The tech rally followed Nvidia Corp. NVDA announcing a joint initiative with Intel Corp. INTC to develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products.

Intel shares closed up 22.7%, while Nvidia's stock popped 3.49% during the regular trading session.

Bitcoin To Dip Before Rip?

Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez said Bitcoin may be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, with a possible dip to $112,000 before a rally to $130,000.

For the curious, the inverse head and shoulders pattern is a bullish reversal pattern, indicating exhaustion of a prolonged downturn. It consists of a left shoulder, a lower head and a right shoulder, followed by a price break above the “neckline.”

Ted Pillows, an angel investor and cryptocurrency market observer stated that Bitcoin peaks 1,070-1,080 days after market bottoms, citing historical price cycles.

"This time, I’m expecting a longer cycle due to institutional arrival. IMO, BTC will likely top in Jan/Feb 2026," the analyst predicted.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$51.921.37%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$117250.000.11%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.28040.63%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4606.400.37%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$247.37-0.09%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.080.07%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$30.5322.6%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$176.393.58%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved