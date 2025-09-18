Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Fed Rate Cut, Altcoin ETFs – 'Slow & Steady - On To New Highs'

Cryptocurrency markets continue to push higher after the Federal Reserve's rate cut amid the launch of new altcoin ETFs.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,785.90 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,612.77 Solana SOL/USD $250.11 XRP XRP/USD $3.11 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2842 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001353

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 105,119 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $336.51 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $51.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $1.9 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Aster ASTER/USD , Immutable IMX/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Walter Bloomberg said Bitcoin is hovering near $117,800, with analysts assigning a 70% chance of new highs in the next two weeks.

He noted ETF inflows of $2.8 billion since Sep. 9, with bullish futures supporting the outlook, while liquidity near $114,000 could trigger pullbacks. A close above $117,500 would confirm a breakout and reduce downside risk.

Castillo Trading highlighted that bearish calls around $107,000–$108,000 were way off, with Bitcoin now on track toward the upper limit and new all-time highs.

CW pointed out that Bitcoin's last major sell wall stands at $119,000–$121,000.



Jelle added that Bitcoin is flipping resistance into support, with momentum building since early September. He predicts the price will move "slow and steady to new highs."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock