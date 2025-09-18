Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Fed Rate Cut, Altcoin ETFs – 'Slow & Steady - On To New Highs'

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 2.4% to $4.12 trillion
- Traders eye $119K–$121K sell wall for Bitcoin, with key levels ahead that could trigger new highs.
Cryptocurrency markets continue to push higher after the Federal Reserve's rate cut amid the launch of new altcoin ETFs.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$117,785.90
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,612.77
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$250.11
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.11
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2842
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001353
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 105,119 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $336.51 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $51.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $1.9 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Aster ASTER/USD, Immutable IMX/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin Rallies 2% As Analyst Outlines Q4 Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin ‘Altcoin Season’ Roadmap
- Michael Saylor: Ignore ‘The Critics And The Whiners’ — Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ Fueling A Rebuild Of Finance
- Dogecoin, XRP Spot ETFs See Record First-Hour Trading Volumes As SEC Announces New Listing Standards
- Franklin Templeton, Ripple Join Forces To Launch Tokenized Money Market Funds For Accredited Investors Of This Asian Banking Giant
- Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Backs Winklevoss Twins-Led PAC That Wants To Make America World’s Crypto Capital
- Shiba Inu Confirms Hack Losses At $4 Million, Offers Attacker A Deal: ‘Full Post Mortem Report’ To Follow
Trader Notes: Walter Bloomberg said Bitcoin is hovering near $117,800, with analysts assigning a 70% chance of new highs in the next two weeks.
He noted ETF inflows of $2.8 billion since Sep. 9, with bullish futures supporting the outlook, while liquidity near $114,000 could trigger pullbacks. A close above $117,500 would confirm a breakout and reduce downside risk.
Castillo Trading highlighted that bearish calls around $107,000–$108,000 were way off, with Bitcoin now on track toward the upper limit and new all-time highs.
CW pointed out that Bitcoin's last major sell wall stands at $119,000–$121,000.
Jelle added that Bitcoin is flipping resistance into support, with momentum building since early September. He predicts the price will move "slow and steady to new highs."
- Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Appears In DC: ‘Statue Of Liberty Walked So Statue Of Gold Trump With BTC Could Run’
Image: Shutterstock
