Is The Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial WLFI Token A Good Buy?
September 18, 2025 10:12 AM 1 min read

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Appears In DC: 'Statue Of Liberty Walked So Statue Of Gold Trump With BTC Could Run'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Crypto supporters staged a flashy stunt in Washington, D.C., placing a foam-made golden statue of president Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin BTC/USD on the National Mall.

What Happened: Meme coin enthusiasts organized the installation through Pump.fun livestreams, served both as a tribute to Trump's pro-crypto stance and as a marketing tie-in for a linked meme coin.

Organizer Hichem Zaghdoudi described the statue as highlighting the merger of politics and financial innovation, as reported by ABC 7News DC.

The reveal came on the heels of the Federal Reserve's first rate cut of the year, a 25 basis-point move many see as bullish for digital assets.

While backers credit Trump for mainstreaming Bitcoin, critics argue that the bull market began under former president Joe Biden, following spot ETF approvals.

Also Read: Bitcoin Taps $117,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine On Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Why It Matters: Scott Melker, a prominent podcast host and author, joked on X, "Statue of Liberty walked so Statue of Gold Trump With Bitcoin could run."

Trader Marty Party added that the statue underscores Trump's role in framing Bitcoin as "digital gold" due to its scarcity and security.

A meme coin called “DJT Golden Statue” was launched on Pump.fun, spiking as high as $2.4 million.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$117799.901.14%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved