Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Appears In DC: 'Statue Of Liberty Walked So Statue Of Gold Trump With BTC Could Run'

Crypto supporters staged a flashy stunt in Washington, D.C., placing a foam-made golden statue of president Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin BTC/USD on the National Mall.

What Happened: Meme coin enthusiasts organized the installation through Pump.fun livestreams, served both as a tribute to Trump's pro-crypto stance and as a marketing tie-in for a linked meme coin.

Organizer Hichem Zaghdoudi described the statue as highlighting the merger of politics and financial innovation, as reported by ABC 7News DC.

The reveal came on the heels of the Federal Reserve's first rate cut of the year, a 25 basis-point move many see as bullish for digital assets.

While backers credit Trump for mainstreaming Bitcoin, critics argue that the bull market began under former president Joe Biden, following spot ETF approvals.

Why It Matters: Scott Melker, a prominent podcast host and author, joked on X, "Statue of Liberty walked so Statue of Gold Trump With Bitcoin could run."

Trader Marty Party added that the statue underscores Trump's role in framing Bitcoin as "digital gold" due to its scarcity and security.

A meme coin called “DJT Golden Statue” was launched on Pump.fun, spiking as high as $2.4 million.

