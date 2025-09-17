Peter Schiff Again Asks Why Bitcoin Isn't Hitting New Highs Like Stocks, Gold, Miners ETF — Here Is What BTC Backers Are Saying

Economist Peter Schiff continued to question Bitcoin's BTC/USD lack of momentum on Monday, while stocks and gold surged to fresh record highs.

Schiff Asks Why Bitcoin Hasn’t Hit A New High In Over A Month

In an X post, Schiff questioned why the Nasdaq Composite, gold and silver are hitting new highs "almost daily," while the apex cryptocurrency hasn't made a new high in more than a month.

Nasdaq Composite indeed hit a record high of 22,348.75 on Monday. Similarly, spot gold rose above $3,700 per ounce, while silver surpassed $42 per ounce to reach fresh highs. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF also hit a new peak past $70 earlier this week.

However, Nasdaq retreated from records on Tuesday, while gold traded down 0.24% to $3,680 per ounce at last check.

Bitcoin Outperforms In Weekly Returns

Recent performance data revealed that Bitcoin fell short of new highs but still outgained every other asset on a weekly basis. Its monthly track record, however, left a lot to be desired.

Cryptocurrency Weekly Gains +/- Monthly Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:55 p.m. ET) Nasdaq Composite +1.73% +3.26% 22,333.96 Spot Gold +1.14% +10.39% $3,682.10 Spot Silver +2.05% +10.52% $42.0185 Bitcoin +4.43% +0.99% $116,471 VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX +2.24% +18.80% $69.02

The Counter Arguments

Bitcoin enthusiasts disputed Schiff’s narrative, pointing out that the leading cryptocurrency’s value nearly doubled in the last year, compared to gold’s 43% returns.

Killa, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, said earlier this week, “BTC often prices in FOMC ahead of time. Early downside into the week suggests a rebound up, while early upside points to a likely pullback.”

Additionally, Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer of Maelstrom and co-founder of BitMEX, urged investors in a recent interview to "readjust their perspective" and not assess Bitcoin on a “very short-term horizon.”

