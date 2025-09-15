XRP Ripple
September 15, 2025 2:52 PM 1 min read

XRP Holds At $3 As First Spot XRP ETF Set To Debut This Week

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is holding near the $3 level as anticipation builds for the debut of the first-ever spot XRP ETF.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$3.00 $179 billion+0.9% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$115,005.74 $2.29 trillion+2.5% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,499.66 $543.1 billion+4.3% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said XRP is "ready to bounce" after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a buy signal.

Cryptoinsightuk observed XRP having closed above its prior weekly all-time high, hinting at a possible breakout from its long-term downtrend. Traders are now watching for confirmation through a bullish cross on the weekly RSI.

Statistics: Martinez pointed out that whales offloaded nearly 160 million XRP in the past two weeks, sparking speculation over whether large holders see downside risk or are simply taking profit.

Coinglass data showed $12.67 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, with $10.8 million from longs, suggesting traders remain broadly optimistic despite the pullback.

Community News: REX Shares confirmed the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) will debut this week, marking the first U.S. ETF to provide direct spot exposure to XRP, currently the world's third-largest crypto asset.

The fund will allocate 80% of its assets in XRP, held through a Cayman Islands subsidiary, while the remaining 20% will be invested in cash and equivalents, including U.S. Treasuries, government obligations, and money market funds, as per the SEC filing.

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.01-0.89%

Momentum
99.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$115400.00-0.11%
ETH/USD
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4502.70-2.24%
