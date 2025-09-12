Millionaire Trader Prefers Dogecoin, Solana ETFs Over XRP As Main Catalysts For This 'Explosive' Meme Coin

According to pseudonymous millionaire meme coin trader Unipcs, the crypto industry is buzzing with catalysts, from the upcoming Dogecoin DOGE/USD ETF to expectations of rate cuts—yet the highest-potential meme coin is being overlooked.

What Happened: In a recent X post, Unipcs noted that Bonk BONK/USD has broken out of a multi-month descending wedge with strong volume, a structure that often precedes parabolic rallies.

He pointed to several tailwinds: the launch of both the DOGE and BONK ETFs, the imminent approval of a Solana ETF, and billions in flows into Solana SOL/USD, which BONK has historically tracked with amplified moves.

Despite being accessible across major exchanges and ETFs, Unipcs says BONK remains under-owned, a setup he says could supercharge the next leg higher.

Why It Matters: Unipcs explained that BONK has consistently been the best SOL beta play, behaving like a 3x levered bet during past Solana uptrends.

After consolidating for nearly two years, the token could be primed for its "most explosive move yet."

Institutional interest is already emerging.

Safety Shot SHOT launched BONK Holdings, a new subsidiary to drive its digital asset strategy.

The company has already built a sizable treasury, acquiring 228.9 billion BONK at an average of $0.00002184, now worth about $55 million and representing over 2.5% of BONK's circulating supply.

BONK Holdings plans to expand its Solana-based DeFi strategy with staking, liquidity provision, and yield farming, while also benefiting from a 10% revenue share in letsBONK.fun to fund further accumulation.

