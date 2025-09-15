Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday With Weakness

Cryptocurrency markets are trending down on Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $115,147 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,539 Solana SOL/USD $236.18 XRP XRP/USD $2.99 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2656 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001312

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 172,929 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $450.21 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $642.4 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $405.6 million.

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online observed Bitcoin completed a 3-wave rally into resistance, with the C-wave forming five waves and topping overnight.

He cautioned that as long as $113,490 support holds, upside remains possible, but a break below would confirm the local top.

Trader Jackis highlighted Bitcoin is now at its lowest monthly volatility ever in September 2025.

He noted this setup has occurred only three times in history, each leading to massive rallies in both magnitude and duration.

The trader wonders whether this time will play out the same way.

Cryptoinsightuk pointed out that XRP closed above its previous weekly all-time high, signaling a potential break in the current downtrend. A bullish RSI cross on the weekly chart could further confirm momentum.

Muro explained that Ethereum bounced on the trendline before breaking lower, flipping former support into resistance. With many altcoins showing a similar structure, he prefers taking profits at resistance and waiting for clearer confirmation.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said the recent Dogecoin dip should be seen as a buy opportunity, as signaled by the TD Sequential Indicator.

CJ noted Solana has shifted into an upward trajectory after breaking out of consolidation. He sees two possible scenarios:

• Retest Daily Demand: Level-to-level move toward range high, swing target at $360.

• Front-run Daily Demand: Sweep H4 range lows into FVG, then reclaim for long entries.

